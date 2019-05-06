Harvey Johnson, d.

A funeral service for Harvey F. Johnson of Salol, MN, will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Roseau Free Lutheran Church in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Norland Cemetery in Salol, MN.

Harvey passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the age of 87.

Harvey Floyd Johnson was born to Oscar H. and Julia (Fugleberg) Johnson on October 25, 1931, in his Grandma Helga Johnson’s home in Roseau, Minnesota. He grew up on the Johnson Homestead in Ross Township and was baptized and confirmed in the Mellum Lutheran Church near Ross. Harvey attended the Ross schools and after finishing eighth grade, he stayed home to help his father farm.

He was inducted into the Army on August 3, 1953, and after completing basic training at Fort Riley, Kansas, he was assigned to Fort Belvoir, Virginia, as a utilities repairman. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and was discharged on May 12, 1955, and returned home to continue farming with his father.

Harvey met Fern Annie Halvorson in Warroad in the summer of 1956 and they were married at Chicago, Illinois, on September 30, 1957. While in Chicago, he worked in the construction field and studied diesel mechanics at the Allied Institute. He returned to Roseau in June of 1958 and ran the Fox Service Station from 1959 to 1960. Harvey began his trucking career in 1961 and lived in various cities in Illinois and Minnesota until eventually finding a home in Willow River, Minnesota. With a desire to return to farming, Harvey purchased a farm in Lake Township and returned to Roseau County in 1971.

While farming his own land and helping his father and brother, Darvin, farm the Johnson Homestead, Harvey stayed close to the trucking life and operated his own trucking company, Harvey F. Johnson and Sons, during the 1970s and early 1980s. After working for Marvin Windows for 3 1/2 years, he began raising beef cattle in 1989 to coincide with his farming operation.

After selling the farming and cattle operation to his son, John, in 2006, Harvey stayed busy hauling black dirt from his farm and hauling freight for the Byfuglien Trucking Company until the age of 85 years.

Harvey was a charter member for both the Roseau and Warroad Eagles Clubs. He served as a Fire Warden for Lake Township from 1983 to 2014. Harvey was a member of the Norland Lutheran Church.

Harvey enjoyed the music of Ernest Tubb, the movies of John Wayne and the Weather Channel. He denied watching soap operas, but amazingly knew the story lines for some of them. Anyone who greeted him with a handshake would know that he wasn’t afraid of hard work. Although somewhat of a quiet man, Harvey communicated mostly through his actions by helping others and showing up for the milestone events in people’s lives in which he will be missed.

Harvey is survived by his wife, Fern, of Salol; sons, Terry (Debbie) and John A. (Cindi) of Salol, H. Scott (Mary) of Warroad, Lyle (Yvette) of Milnor, ND, and Loren (Jean Ellen) of St. Louis Park, MN; seven grandchildren: Erik (Holly), Robert (Dawn), H. Joey (ReNae), Tyler (Krysta), Johnny (Amanda), Evan and Kelsey; eleven great-grandchildren: Dylon Hoy, Ava, Lyvie, Jaisley, Kayson, Abigail, Naomi Hailey, Harper, Charlie and Chase; eight step-grandchildren and their families: Brook (Rakesh) Suri, Billie (Brevik) Tharaldson, Sam (Melody) Hovda, Trent Ecker, Jeff (Jana) Berry, David (Sarah) Berry and Roxanne (Justin) Olson; brother, Darvin Johnson, of Roseau; four sisters: Ruby Madson of Bemidji, MN, Verna Grafstrom of Salol, Ordell O’Neill of Edina, MN, and Julie Ann (Roger) Holland of Nevis, MN; one uncle, Earl (Carolyn) Fugleberg of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Dennis.