Joyce M. Newcom, d. April 27, 2019

A funeral service for Joyce M. Newcom of Warroad, MN, will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Warroad.

Joyce passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the age of 76.

Joyce Marie Newcom was born in Roseau, MN, on August 25, 1942, to Norval and Doris (Danks) Ness. She attended high school in Roseau and then Bemidji State.

Joyce worked as the bookkeeper at the farmers’ co-op elevator in the fall and spring before moving out to Flag Island in May. This is where she met Richard Newcom.

She returned to college in the fall in Minot, ND, for two years to continue her studies, while also working at Cal’s motel for the winter to pay off her college loans.

She married Richard in June and spent 38 glorious years on Flag Island with him before moving off the island and into Warroad in November of 2003.

Joyce was a talented artist, painter and exceptional wood carver. Joyce had beautiful flower gardens and enjoyed spending time outdoors. She also had a deep love for the Lord.

Joyce is survived by her siblings, Larry (Irene) Ness of Roseau, MN, Carol (Bill) Christian of Naples, FL, and Jeri (Doug) Vacura of Monument, CO; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and families.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents; and grandparents.