Evan Parkhouse, d. April 23, 2019

The world lost a beautiful soul on April 23, 2019, with the death of Evan Scott Parkhouse, 31, in Rochester, MN. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandson, uncle, mentor and friend.

Born December 12, 1987, Evan was the second of three sons born to Dawna (Pearson) Harren and Steven Parkhouse. His love of creating, designing and building began at a young age. Evan attended school in Warroad until graduation in 2006, where he was involved in numerous activities. His hard-working, positive attitude and peaceful presence made him friends with all ages.

No project or prank was too big or too small; he will be remembered for many.

Although he started out at Bemidji State University, he later transferred to St. Cloud State University, where he made many wonderful friends working at Outdoor Endeavors. There he introduced fellow students to various nature adventures and, perhaps more importantly, it is where he was introduced to his wife, Natalie.

The two were married on August 23, 2014, and made their life on Minnesota’s North Shore, amongst the natural beauty and recreational areas like those that first brought them together. They ushered in their first child, Ava Mae, in 2017, their second – and Evan’s namesake – Evander Steven, in January of this year.

Evan lived life to the fullest, out in the great outdoors that he loved so much. You name it, he tried it. Ice climbing, whitewater kayaking, rock climbing, mountain biking. He was an avid kite-boarder, flying across the snowy lake ice whenever possible. Life’s journeys also carried him across the country to Joshua Tree National Park and the California coast, Florida’s Everglades and Washington’s Cascade Range. But our home state’s beautiful Boundary Waters Canoe Area always held a special place in his heart.

After college, he applied those outdoor guide skills to a job with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, leading groups of at-risk youth on long wilderness rehabilitation retreats. Stopping short of becoming a full-on wild man, he stepped out of the woods and turned instead down the familiar family path of home building and construction, which fed his love of woodworking and creative pursuits. He was just putting finishing touches on his own family home just north of Duluth, when life was put on hold for his brain tumor diagnosis.

Evan Parkhouse is survived by a large loving family: his wife and children, Natalie (Prell), Ava and Evander; father, Steven Parkhouse (Warroad, MN); mother, Dawna (Pearson) Harren, and stepfather, Mark Harren (Roosevelt, MN); brothers, Airyk (Grace) Parkhouse (Anacortes, WA) and Nolan Parkhouse (Roosevelt, MN); step-siblings, Luke (Erica) Harren, and son, Finn (Austin, TX), Jess (Brian) Gustafson and children, Ayden, Logan, Thatcher and Sawyer (Roosevelt, MN); Joseph (Mani) Harren and son, Joseph “JoCha” (Warroad, MN) and Noah Harren (Salt Lake City, UT); grandparents, Gerald and Margaret Pearson (Roosevelt, MN); grandmother, Frances Griffieth (El Paso, IL); countless aunts, uncles, cousins; and a wide group of friends, co-workers and fellow adventurers. Sharing in grief are his parents-in-law, Bob and Mary Prell (Blaine, MN); sister-in-law, Stefanie (Ryan) VerBruggen; and nephews, Zach and Josh Adams (De Pere, WI).

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Harold Parkhouse; and two cousins, Lucas and Zachary Pearson.

Evan was a quiet, gentle soul – but with a mischievous smirk when adventure was afoot. He would light up at the prospect of board game nights or sugary treats. Evan was a genuine individual who will be missed by so many for his fun-loving nature and kindness. Evan’s generosity followed him in death, by choosing to help others through the gift of organ donation.

Please help us in celebrating Evan’s life on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warroad, MN. Interment by Helgeson Funeral Home.