Sen Sysourath, d. April 24, 2019

Sen Sysourath, 58, of Warroad, MN, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services were held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN. Visitation was held on Friday, April 26, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.

Sen was born on October 17, 1960, in Savvanakhet, Laos, to Sai and Toum Sysourath. He immigrated to the United States in 1980 to escape the communism in Laos. He moved to Cactus, TX, that same year where he was given his first job as a butcher at Swift Meat Factory. He met his wife, Sengamphanh (Seng) Simmavanh, shortly after and was married in July of 1983. Together, they have three children: Melisa (30), Monica (27) and Allison (24) along with two “grand-dogs”: Remi and Lexi.

In March of 1988, Sen moved his wife and soon-to-be growing family to the small town of Warroad, MN, where he started his full-time career at the Marvin Windows and Doors manufacturing plant. He devoted 30 years to this company and certainly made a name for himself. He was someone everyone trusted, someone everyone could go to for advice or simply a laugh. Sen was known for his love of the outdoors; if it had anything to do with hunting or fishing, he was never too far behind. He enjoyed music and was a guitarist/singer in a local band with several of his hunting and fishing buddies. Coming from a family that was torn apart by communism, he vowed to give his family everything he grew up without and succeeded in doing so.

Sen is survived by his wife, Seng of 35 years; daughters: Melisa (Dustin) Olson, Monica (Eric) Sysourath and Allison Sysourath; brothers, Bo (Kongpha) Srisourath and May (Lynn) Sysourath; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sai and Toum Sysourath; as well as his brother, Seng Sysourath.

