Frances Aker, d. April 20, 2019

Funeral services for Frances Aker of Warroad will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Warroad Senior Living Center Chapel in Warroad. Visitation will be one hour prior. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Warroad Ambulance.

Frances Aker passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the age of 85.

Frances Michael Aker was born in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, on January 18, 1934, to Michael and Monica (Hafey) Sullivan. She was the eighth child of nine. Fran grew up in St. John’s where she attended Catholic school. It was in St. John’s where she met and married the love of her life, William P. Aker. After they married, they moved to Crookston, MN.

Fran was 100% Irish, which must be why she had such a great sense of humor! She enjoyed tending her flowers, square dancing, collecting antiques, camping and shoe shopping! She loved taking care of her grandkids and enjoyed watching their sporting events whenever she could. She was also a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warroad.

Fran is survived by her children, Terry (Bobbi) of Warroad, Randy (Judy) of Warroad, Deedee (Ron) Pederson of Salol, MN, Lori (Mike) Rybak of Warroad and Todd Waller (Jude) of Adams, MN; sister, Stella (Don) Grey of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Patti (Jeff) Johnson of Warroad, Matt (Kapital) Aker of Warroad, Amanda Martin of Salol, Charlotte (Rusty) Bowden of Burnsville, MN, Nicole (Matt) Murray of Bemidji, MN, Christy Rybak of Grand Rapids, MN, Aaron Rybak of Bemidji, Lindsay Waller of Provo, UT, and Ashlee (Rob) Blaha of Lincoln, NE; great-grandchildren, William, Sophie, Sullivan and Stella Johnson, Taylor and Lauren Aker, Gaige and Savannah Martin, Dominic, Kane and Ivan Bowden, Reese and Ryker Murray and Owen and Oliver Blahak.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William who died in 1996; several siblings; and grandson Kevin Aker.