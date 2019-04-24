Margaret “Marge” Guibault, d. April 8, 2019

Margaret Ann “Marge” Guibault, age 75, of Casa Grande, AZ, and formerly of Warroad, MN, died April 8, 2019, in Mesa, AZ.

Ms. Guibault was born on July 23, 1943, to Duncan and Margaret Freeberg in Port Arthur, Ontario, Canada. She and George Guibault owned and operated a fly-in fishing lodge, Long Legged Lake Resort, in Ontario for 17 years. They spent winters in Casa Grande.

After George’s death in 2006, she moved permanently to Casa Grande, where she met a second love, Claude Hughes. She was an active member of Casa Grande Valley Elks Lodge for many years.

Survivors include a sister, Victoria Freeberg of International Falls, MN; and a brother, Billy Freeberg of Duluth, MN.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her later companion.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Warroad, MN.

