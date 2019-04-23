Local Entrepreneurs Plan for New Hotel in Warroad

A new hotel development project is advancing and follows the soon-to-open Lake of the Woods Brewing Company later this spring. Both projects are the result of local entrepreneurs investing in the revitalization of the Warroad area community.

Local entrepreneurs Drew Parsley of Warroad and Jon Waibel of Baudette reached out to hotel developer Jeff Jasperson of JLJ Management, LLC for guidance and support in initiating a new hotel property in Warroad.

The concept hotel is a midscale 4-story, nationally recognized brand that includes an expansive open ceiling lobby, large breakfast area, enlarged pool, state of the art audio visual systems among other unique guest experience amenities to be determined as design and costs are considered. The hotel group is exploring the viability of a parcel of land on the northeast corner of the former elementary school property. Details remain pending.

The full story can be found in this week’s issue of the Warroad Pioneer.