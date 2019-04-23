Harlan Greene

Harlan Robert Greene was born in Northwood, North Dakota, to William and Cora (Hove) Greene on September 16, 1926. He moved to Minnesota in 1930 and the family homesteaded at Penturen until 1936 when they moved to Warroad.

Harlan joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served until 1946 and returned to Warroad. In 1948, he moved to Los Angeles, CA, and worked in the car business for over 50 years. He retired in 2006 and returned to Warroad to live. Harlan enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino and visiting with family and friends.

Harlan is survived by his sons, Robert (Karen) of Phoenix, AZ, and Clint of Palm Springs, CA; sister, Sandra Ploof of Warroad, MN; brothers, Roger Greene of Warroad, MN, and Robert (Dorothy) Orange, CA; sisters-in-law, Judy and Gail; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; parents, William and Cora; brothers, William, James, Curtis and Graydon; sisters, Cora, Joanne and Carol; sisters-in-law, Gladys and Lois Greene; and brothers-in-law, Jim Ploof and Bruce Edwards.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery with Military Honors by the Warroad American Legion.

