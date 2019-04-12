James Selvog, d. March 31, 2019

James Edward Selvog was born on October 2, 1938. He passed away on March 31, 2019.

Jim was in the Air Force from 1956-60. He worked at Western Kraft/Willamette Industries for 40 years, retiring in 2003.

Jim enjoyed woodworking, fishing and watching every Minnesota professional team. He belonged to the Al Kadar Shrine, Masonic Lodge, Albany Woodpeckers and Post 10 Legion.

Survivors are his wife, Karen; daughter, Heidi; son, Hans; stepdaughter, Kari; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Private services and burial will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.