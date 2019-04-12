Donald I. McBride, d. April 6, 2019

Memorial services for Donald I. McBride will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Blackduck, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday.

Donald Irwin McBride was born to Arley, Sr. and Rhoda (Marshall) McBride in Chicago, IL, on December 2, 1934. He attended Ogden Elementary School and Wells High School, and graduated as valedictorian in 1952. During his high school years, he joined the ROTC (Reserve Officers Training Corps), rising to the rank of Lieutenant and becoming Commander of the ROTC for thee entire state of Illinois. He then joined the Army National Guard 131st Infantry Co. B, Second Lieutenant until 1960. He was awarded with the Silver Medal for Individual Small Bore Rifle Marksmanship Competition.

On September 11, 1954, Donald and Beatrice (Weisenhaus) McBride were united as one in marriage in Chicago, IL. She was the love of his life and the queen of our family. Together they raised five children: Vicki, Dianne, Kathleen, Linda and Michael. Together, they and their children lived in several states; namely, Illinois, California, Minnesota and Florida. Family vacations plus California camping trips were highlights and provided an entertaining challenge with five children. The biggest adventure, however, for Donald’s family was their move from California to Minnesota. Perhaps Donald’s greatest driving achievement involves a mountain pass and a moving truck!

Donald’s interests and vocations were varied because he believed that life should never be humdrum. A few career and business ventures include: Los Angeles police officer, highway patrol officer for both California and Florida, restaurant owner/manager, truck driver (including owner/operator) and ending with insurance investigation before officially retiring in 1995. To his buddies, he was known as “Mac”.

At retirement, Donald and Beatrice fulfilled a long-time dream of his by purchasing property in west-central (Rockville) Indiana, and moving there from California. His life became totally immersed with all things natural, wholesome and recyclable. Vacations to visit their children, grandchildren and friends, as well as visits from friends and relatives happily increased.

In 2005, Donald and Beatrice decided to back-track to Minnesota, where they have lived ever since. Bemidji, MN, was their home until late November 2017, when they moved to Blackduck, MN.

Unfortunately, however, health issues decreased and slowly eliminated Donald’s ability to do the many things he enjoyed and visiting those he loved. He had always lived by and taught his family to “treat others just as you want to be treated”.

Donald passed to his rest in Blackduck, MN, on April 6, 2019, surrounded by the love of family.

Donald is survived by his wife, Beatrice (Weisenhaus) of Blackduck, MN; children, Dianne (Reginald) Eisele of Williams, MN, Kathleen McBride of Bemidji, MN, Linda McBride of Boynton Beach, FL, and daughter-in-law, Sheryl Rutz Grelyak (Jeff Grelyak) of Simi Valley, CA; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, two brothers-in-law; and four sisters-in-law.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law, one brother; two brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; one granddaughter; one great-granddaughter; his beloved daughter, Vicki McBride of San Francisco, CA; and his beloved son, Michael of Simi Valley, CA.

