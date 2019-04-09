Rebecca Rahier, d. April 4, 2019

A funeral service for Rebecca Rahier will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church.

Rebecca Lyn Rahier-Waskul, 40, of Warroad, MN, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Rebecca was born to Richard and Judy Rahier in Warren, MN. She was married to John Waskul on August 3, 2007.

Rebecca is survived by her husband, John Waskul; sons, Grant Hanrahan and Cody Rahier; daughter, Jailyn Rahier; brother, Ronald (Jessica) Rahier; sister, Stacey Krook; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

Rebecca is preceded in death by her brother, Shawn Rahier; grandparents, Donald and Tina Rahier and John and Elizabeth Woinarowicze.

The Waskul-Rahier family wish to extend our sincere thanks to all our family and friends.