Mary Lou Antell, d. April 4, 2019

Mary Lou Antell began her journey to the Spirit World after fighting a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and cancer. She is survived by spouse, Will; daughter, Vicki (Jim) Selmecki; granddaughter, Abbie; grandson, Joe; son, Richard (Juliet) Antell; and granddaughters, Angela and Rachael.

She was preceded in death by son, Ronald, three weeks ago; parents, Fred and Lucey Ammerman; siblings, Virginia, Vera, Forrest, Peg and their spouses.

Mary Lou was born on May 24, 1938, and passed away on April 4, 2019, at the age of 80.

Mary Lou spent early years on the Canadian border as her father was a U.S. Customs officer. She was a brilliant student, valedictorian of her class at Warroad High School. She continued that academic excellence at the University of Minnesota earning Bachelor and Master Degrees, graduating with honors. Her degrees qualified her for being licensed in elementary and special education.

Her initial teaching position was in Mounds View and later in the Stillwater Area Schools where she taught special needs children who she loved unequivocally. Teaching at Stonebridge, she would often say, “could not be any better.”

When she retired after 25 years of teaching, it was tough without her special kids. She taught herself how to play the guitar and later taught many through Community Ed, and was constantly reminded that she taught them how to play. Two of them joined with Mary Lou to form the Three 2’s. For many years, they sang to senior citizens, civic organizations and other community groups in the Metro Area. Not only did they make life enjoyable for many, they had fun and remain close friends today.

She was an active citizen serving on the boards of the Bayport Library, Woman’s Reading Club, Elks Auxiliary, Sunnyside Condominium and Teacher Licensing always in a leadership role.

She caught the eye of Will when he was playing baseball for the Warroad Lakers. After hearing about this “new kid” in town, she decided to attend some games. She caught his attention by sitting along the third base side by wearing a very colorful umbrella hat. It worked. They fell in love and would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on April 7. They lived over half a century in the St. Croix Valley, a place they call home. Boating and cruising the St. Croix with friends was a favorite pastime.

Her ready smile, outgoing personality, sense of humor and caring for others defined Mary Lou. Everyone was better by being around her. A remarkable lady, we look forward to being with her in our next life. Gii Waabaminn Mary Lou (until we meet again).

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, MN, with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. until time of service.

