City of Warroad Response to Statements about Joshua Demmerly

The City of Warroad (City) received notice of criminal charges filed in State of Minnesota, Roseau County District Court against Joshua Demmerly. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling all criminal matters related to this case. Accordingly, the City has no specific comment on these matters. If you have any questions related to the matter, you should contact the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Related to Joshua Demmerly as a City employee, he is employed as a Police Officer with the City. He has been a Police Officer since February 2016. There has been no disciplinary action against Officer Demmerly as a City employee.

There is currently a complaint against Officer Demmerly. The City is considering the appropriate course of action to take related to the complaint. Officer Demmerly is currently on paid leave from employment with the City.

The City takes any complaints about its police officers seriously and takes any appropriate actions to resolve such concerns. Due to data privacy laws, the City cannot share any other information, at this point, related to this matter.