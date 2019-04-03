Warroad Police Officer Charged with Three Felonies

Joshua Demmerly, 29, a police officer with the Warroad Police Department, was arrested on Monday, April 1, 2019, and charged in Roseau County District Court on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, with the following felonies:

*Kidnapping {MN Statute 609.25.1}

*Criminal sexual conduct in the 3rd degree {MN Statute 609.344.1(e)}

*Stalking {MN Statute 609.749.3(b)}

The kidnapping charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years and/or a fine of $35,000. The criminal sexual conduct charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years and/or a fine of $20,000. The stalking charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years and/or a fine of $20,000.

The prosecuting attorney in the case is Lake of the Woods County Attorney James Austad.

Demmerly remains in the Roseau County Jail and is scheduled to appear again before Judge Yon in Roseau County District Court on April 23, 2019, to enter a plea.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is encouraging any other possible victims to call 1.877.996.6222. Names will not be released to the public.

The City of Warroad (City) received notice of criminal charges filed in State of Minnesota, Roseau County District Court against Joshua Demmerly. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling all criminal matters related to this case. Accordingly, the City has no specific comment on these matters. If you have any questions related to the matter, you should contact the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Related to Joshua Demmerly as a city employee, he is employed as a police officer with the City. He has been a police officer since February 2016. There has been no disciplinary action against Officer Demmerly as a City employee.

There is currently a complaint against Officer Demmerly. The City is considering the appropriate course of action to take related to the complaint. Officer Demmerly is currently on paid leave from employment with the City.

The City takes any complaints about its police officers seriously and takes any appropriate actions to resolve such concerns. Due to data privacy laws, the City cannot share any other information, at this point, related to this matter.