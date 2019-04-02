Wanda Olson, d. March 28, 2019

Wanda Marie Olson passed away March 28, 2109, at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND, at the age of 79.

Wanda was born on November 14, 1939, in Warroad, MN, to Alice (Meier) and Howard Urtel.

After graduating from Warroad High School, she finished her teacher training in Thief River Falls. She and Stanley Olson were married on July 31, 1959, and started their family. Wanda worked as a teacher in Salol, MN, for 12 years, then went to teach in Warroad, MN. She taught high school, was a secretary to the high school principal and the assistant secretary to the superintendent.

She was a clerk for the Minnesota DNR from 1971 until her retirement after 23 years.

She enjoyed fishing, hunting and spoiling her grandchildren. She liked going for long rides, traveling to California and many other states in the Southwest. She was also a member of the Warroad Eagles.

Blessed be her memory.

Wanda is survived by her husband, Merle “Stanley” Olson of Warroad; sons, Jim Olson and Curt Olson of Warroad, Richard Olson of Minneapolis and David Olson of Elm Grove, WI; grandchildren, Corey, Sawyer, Jay and Charlie; and step-grandchildren, Max and Michael.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Margaret Cole and Barbara Sather; twin brothers, Loren and Lawrence; and grandson, Tony.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warroad. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com