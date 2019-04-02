Police Turn to True Crime Podcast in Search for Missing Minnesota Man

Donald Dugger, 43 years old, was last seen in Warroad, Minnesota, in the early morning hours of August 11, 2012. Don was a trucker and had just returned to his place of employment to return the semi he was driving. His plan was to then drive his car back home. Don called his sister and explained that there were people outside of his truck and that he was concerned. She heard Donnie ask, “What do you want? I am trying to cooperate.” He then told her that he was going to call 911, which he did. Police responded to the scene but the people Don had seen weren’t there. They left after speaking with Don and later returned to see him loading his personal belongings into his car from the semi. That is the last time anyone saw Donald Dugger. His car was later found abandoned on an ATV trail inside Beltrami Island State Forest.

Over six and a half years later, Donald Dugger is still missing and his case remains unsolved.

This week, on The Vanished Podcast, host Marissa Jones covers the disappearance of Donald Dugger and attempts to untangle the mysterious 911 call Donald made immediately prior to his disappearance. Marissa interviews Donald’s sister, Diana, who shared what she remembers from the last time she spoke to her brother: “I can’t quite remember the time, but it was around 4:30 a.m. Donald told me that there was somebody outside of his semi truck and that he didn’t know what was going on and didn’t know what they wanted. He said that he was going to call the police and that he would talk to me later.” Diana never heard from her brother again. On this episode, Marissa also speaks to Donald’s best friend, Wade, as well as the sheriff in Roseau County, Minnesota.

At the time of his disappearance, Donald Dugger was 43 years old, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighed approximately 135 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Donald Dugger, please call the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office at 218.463.1421.

