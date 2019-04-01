Joseph Lucca, d. March 28, 2019

Joseph Geon Lucca passed away at his home in Warroad, MN, on March 28, 2019, at the age of 60.

Joseph was born on August 3, 1958, in International Falls, MN, to Jennette (Barnes) and Geno Lucca. He graduated from the Falls High School in 1976. He worked in Detroit Lakes, MN, for a short time and moved to Roosevelt, MN, to work at Marvin Windows and Doors. He and Conni Pederson were married on July 11, 1987. After 12 years at Marvin’s, Joe worked for a short period at Heatmor Inc. before cooking at Sportsman’s Lodge for over ten years. In 2005, they moved to Warroad, MN, and Joe continued cooking at Seven Clans Casino until his health declined.

Joe had a passion for picking wild rice. He spent many years on the water picking rice with his family. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing hockey, picking blueberries and keeping tabs on his nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as a “happy-go-lucky” person who always needed to be kept busy.

Blessed be his memory.

He is survived by his wife, Conni Lucca of Warroad; siblings, Dave (Michaele) Lucca, Paul (Anna) Lucca, Julie Earnest, Virginia (Stanley) Comwell, Mary (Steve) Stone, Carolyn (Rich) Gauthier, Pete (Susie) Lucca, Bernadette (Joe) Corbett, Chris Osteman, Mike Osteman and Dan (Angel) Lucca; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, John, Tony, Jimmy and Kathy; and brother-in-law, Beaver Earnest.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Norland Free Lutheran Church near Salol, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church with a 10:00 a.m. Rosary Service. Interment is at Norland Cemetery.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com