Mark Agre, d. February 24, 2019

Mark Agre, 58, of Karlstad, MN, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, in Sanford Medical Center, in Thief River Falls, MN.

Mark Alan Agre was born February 18, 1961, to parents Edward and Clarine (Skjervem) Agre in Anchorage, Alaska, where he was baptized in the Catholic faith. He grew up in Greenbush, MN, was confirmed in Blessed Sacrament Church and graduated from Greenbush High School in 1979.

He married Pam Novacek on May 18, 1980, in Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenbush. They began dating 45 years ago. They lived in Greenbush, then moved to Monticello, MN, where he worked construction and then to Karlstad, MN. Mark was currently a carpenter and worked for Green Way Environmental out of Karlstad.

Mark enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends, following car racing and spending time with family. He especially enjoyed spending hunting time with son Cory and grandson Cayden.

He is survived by his wife, Pam; children, Cory (Poppy Wellman) Agre of Monticello, MN, and Tara (Henry Hanson, Jr.) Agre of Mound, MN; one grandchild, Cayden Agre; brothers and sisters, Michael (Sandy) Agre of Warroad, MN, Steve (Cindy) Agre of Killdeer, ND, Marianne (Richard) Foldesi of Warroad, MN, Patricia (Robert) Truscinski of Greenbush and Paul Agre of Greenbush; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jon Agre.

Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush, MN, with Father George Noel officiating. Musicians were Jeanne Novacek, Cayden Agre and Alayna Peterson. Eucharistic Ministers were Robert and Patty Truscinski. Gift bearers were Mark’s nieces. Pallbearers were Michael, Steve and Paul Agre, Jim Dvergsten, Troy Peterson, Gary, Brad and Myron Johnson. Honorary pallbearers were Richie Foldesi, Tony, Brent and Jason Johnson, Kurt, David and Scott Truscinski, Lance, Levi, Dillon and Tyler Novacek and Chris and Ethan Agre.

Burial was in Blessed Sacrament Cemetery in Greenbush. Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.