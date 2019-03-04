A celebration of life for Paul E. Fish of Roosevelt, MN, will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at the Family Fundamental Church at 35256 Pine Ridge Road in Warroad, MN.

Paul Edmond Fish, surrounded by family and friends, left his earthly body behind and went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the age of 62.

Paul was born to Delbert and LaVerne Fish on June 10, 1956, in Warroad. He attended school in Warroad and later attended Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls, MN, graduating with a business degree. Paul worked various jobs over the years and was always devoted to doing excellent work for his employers. Paul was employed by the Northern Farmer’s Co-op Exchange in Williams, MN, from 1994 until June 2002 when he had a massive stoke that left him a quadriplegic. Paul’s stroke took so much from him, but it couldn’t steal his wonderful sense of humor, his infectious smile or his determination to live life as full as he was able; he was a true inspiration to all who knew him.

Paul’s past caregiver/mentor, Mark Hunter, inspired Paul to proclaim Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and Paul was baptized by total immersion in 2013. Paul loved the Lord with his whole heart and listened to His Word on a daily basis.

Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting, helping others, but most of all spending time with family and friends.

Paul is survived by his twin brother, Pat of Washington state; brothers, Dusty (Sharon), Mike (Sandy) of Roosevelt, Steve of Roseau and Gerald (Dorothy) of Audubon; sisters, Judy (Conrad) Bernard, Nita (Steve) Brosdahl of Roosevelt and Jeanette Fish of Warroad. Paul is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great nieces and nephews; and long time live-in caregivers, Kathy and Rodney Erickson (Paul always considered Kathy his bonus sister). Also left to grieve Paul’s passing are his current caregivers, Vanessa, Angie, Teresa and Tammy, and many past caregivers.

Our family will forever be grateful for each and every one of Paul’s caregivers over the last 16 years and their dedication to Paul’s health and happiness.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and LaVerne Fish; and youngest brother, Wendell.

Interment will be at a later date.