Luella Cecelia Erickson, d. February 5, 2019

Luella Cecelia Erickson of Roseau, MN, passed away February 5, 2019, at the LifeCare Roseau Manor at the age of 91. Luella was born on June 18, 1927, in Roseau County, MN, to Emil T. and Cecelia (Mattson) Roseen. She graduated from Roseau High School then attended her normal teaching training. She taught in various country schools – Malung, West Falun, Skime and Mende School. In 1951, she went back to Bemidji to get her teaching degree. In January 1952, she began teaching in Littlefork, MN. She taught there for 2 1/2 years.

She and Arne L. Erickson were married on December 25, 1947. Luella continued her teaching in Roseau for 34 1/2 years before retiring in 1982. She was a wonderful teacher and influenced the lives of many young children. Arne and Luella never had children of their own, but many children occupied a place in their lives, home and hearts.

Luella enjoyed gardening, being a part of the Green Thumb Garden Club, bowling for many years, baking, entertaining in The Barn with many 4th of July parties, graduations, weddings and showers. Luella also loved playing cards, dancing, snowcatting, traveling and shopping. She loved her Swedish heritage and enjoyed her many trips to Sweden. She will be remembered for love of everyone… she was very personable and loved to have a good time. Everyone loved “Auntie Lu” and “Mrs. Erickson”.

Luella is survived by her siblings, Lois Bergland of Thief River Falls, MN, and Lyle (Karolyn) Roseen of Roseau; sisters-in-law, Marion Roseen of Roseau and Marian (Erwin) Nelson of Roseau; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arne in 2010; parents; siblings, Irene (Tilford) Wicklander, Lloyd Roseen, Eunice (Kenneth) Hipsher and Edna (Paul) Harms; brother-in-law, Phillip Bergland; and sister-in-law, Darlene Roseen.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Roseau Community Church. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 prayer service at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Interment will be at a later date at Falun Cemetery.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com