Tammy Lynn Corneliusen, d. January 21, 2019

A memorial service for Tammy Lynn Corneliusen was held on Monday, January 28, 2019, at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad, Minnesota. Visitation was from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. A celebration of life followed from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Tammy passed away on January 21, 2019 at the age of 52.

Her journey began on June 28, 1966, in a small northern town of Lynn Lake, Manitoba, Canada, to Ron and Sylvia Coulombe. Tammy was the youngest of five siblings (Rory, Cindi, Brad and Todd) whom hold her close in their hearts. She was an amazing mother to daughter, Noel, and son, Blayne, and to Doug’s children, David and Randie. Tammy cherished beyond words her beautiful grandchildren, Brayden, Chayce, Dominic, Alexander and Lyla. She was an excellent Aunt to Amber, Ebony, Haille, Cole, Cody and Kayla whom she all loved dearly.

In 2007, Tammy met Doug in her hometown of Stewart, BC, while Doug was a test driver for Polaris. After having a long distance relationship, Tammy took a leap and moved to Salol, Minnesota, to be with the love of her life. They were soon married in Las Vegas on February 1, 2012, after many years of building a strong and loving relationship. Doug was there for Tammy through the good and the very difficult times after being diagnosed with cancer.

Tammy enjoyed gardening and making things grow with her dog, Sadie, by her side. If she wasn’t in the garden, she would be baking and cooking the most delicious recipes for family and friends to share in the kitchen she designed and built herself. She was always working on one project or another using her talents in carpentry.

Tammy was known for her kindness and generosity. She never hesitated when it came to helping others. She loved and lived life to the fullest with laughter, adventure and loads of courage.

Tammy, your life was a blessing and your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.