Richard Burt Roberts, d. January 29, 2019

Funeral services for Richard “Dick” Roberts of Warroad will be held on Friday, February 1, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation on Thursday, January 31, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad.

Dick passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at the Warroad Senior Living Center at the age of 93.

Military rites by the Warroad American Legion. Honorary pallbearers are all his friends from the Dairy Queen coffee gang. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Zion Lutheran Church, Warroad Senior Living Center or Warroad American Legion.

Richard Burt Roberts was born on June 9, 1925. Resident of Warroad, MN, and graduate of Warroad High 1943; U.S. Naval Aviation Cadet Pilot 1943-1945; B.S. Education, University of Minnesota 1948; two-time captain of Minnesota Gophers hockey team; teacher-hockey coach Thief River Falls High (1948-1949); Warroad Our Own Hardware store small business owner (1949-1965); youth hockey coach Warroad and teacher-track-hockey coach Warroad High (1967-1977); council member and longtime mayor in Warroad; builder/developer of apartments, restaurants and hotels in 40 year family business. Member of Zion Lutheran Church, Warroad; King of Glory Lutheran Church, Tempe, AZ; Warroad American Legion/Honor Guard and Lions International.

Married to Martha Marie Row of Roseau for 72 years. Five children: John (Paula) both deceased, George (Gail) of Mesa, AZ, Elizabeth Hardwick of Warroad, Peter (Patty) of Chassell, MI, and Tom (Stacy) of Mesa, AZ. Survived by sisters-in-law, Janet Row and Mickey Roberts Shields; nieces/nephews, Nancy Roberts, Jock and Scott Anderson and Kathy, Tony and Larry Row. Also surviving him are 12 grandchildren: Rachel Roberts, Sarah (David) Martin, Amy Larkin, Katie (Sean) Mason, Jay (Sarah) Hardwick, Meaghan (Nick) Kirsch, Maureen (Doug) Greiner, Kyle (Chelsey) Hardwick, Catherine (Mike) Higby, Morgan (Kassidy) Croswhite, Tyler and Alexandra Roberts; 12 great-grandchildren: Maeve Martin, Brayden Larkin, Abbey, William, Emmie and Ellie Hardwick, Adelynn and Easton Kirsch, Charlie Greiner, Izzabella and Cruz Higby and Olyvia Croswhite.

Preceded in death by parents, Burt and Lillian (Wahlberg) Roberts; brother, Clayton; sister, Marion, and brother-in-law, Bill Anderson; brother-in-law, Robert Row; niece, Becky Anderson and nephew, Andy Row.

Richard loved his Lord, his family, the people and community he came from and his friends from many places.