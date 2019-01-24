Norma Irene Thompson, d. January 21, 2019

Norma Irene Thompson was born on July 28, 1927, in Roseau, MN, the daughter of Oscar and Edith (Mattson) Larson. She attended school in Falun until eighth grade, graduating from Roseau in 1945.

On November 22, 1946, Norma was united in marriage to Dean Thompson of Warroad. They met at a dance, continuing to enjoy that activity and music the rest of their lives. To this union, six children were born. They had several homes in the Warroad area during their 68 years of marriage.

Norma spent many years as a stay at home mom, but also did a variety of retail jobs and eventually worked at Marvin’s for 18 years. At her retirement in 1990, she was recognized for her “quick infectious laugh” and for her “contribution to the morale of the workers.” At her last conference for the nursing home, those same attributes were recognized! She loved being with people and was blessed with lots of company.

Norma will also be remembered for her collections of amber glass, Beanie Babies, lunch boxes and jewelry. For the last six years, she lived at the Warroad Senior Living Center where she enjoyed participating in a variety of activities, but especially Bingo.

Survivors include her six children, Barb Kobs of Iola, WI, Marla (Dale) Carlson of East Grand Forks, MN, Arlene (Harold) Overbye of Tucson, AZ, Wayne Thompson of Warroad, Dwight Thompson of Waseca, MN, and Mary (Tim) Anderson of Warroad. She is further survived by her grandchildren, their spouses and great-grandchildren: Ben (Callie, Daisy, Levi, Abbi, Colette) Kobs, Wausau, WI; William Kobs, Reedsburg, WI; Eric (Kelly, Rhees, Teigen) Carlson, Grand Forks, ND; Gina (Ruthie, Evan) Carlson, Fargo, ND; Travis (Paula, Emma) Overbye, Farmington, MN; Ryan (Jennifer, Nolan, Andrew) Overbye, Lakeville, MN; Kari (Jack, Keira, Kylie) Juffer, Lakeville, MN; Shane Thompson; Pat (Trish, Harlow) Thompson, Rainy River; Kevin Thompson, Warroad; Danielle (Madison, Ezra, Soren) (fiancé Phil Hasselquist) Thompson, and Shelby Thompson, Waseca, MN; Adam (Alex) Anderson, Minot, ND; and Greg (Kelsey, Easton, Grayson, Kendal) Anderson, Warroad.

Surviving siblings include: Loretta (Al) Groethe, OR; Linda Westeen, LA; Orville (Leona) Larson and Milo (Kay) Larson, International Falls. She has numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean; sisters, Fern and Lyla; and brothers, Eugene, Lester and Dan.

Norma passed away on January 21, 2019, at the age of 91.

A celebration of Norma’s life will be held on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at the Warroad Senior Living Center chapel. Visitation starts at 11:00 a.m. followed by a noon service. Internment at America Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to favorite charities.