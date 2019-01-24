Harlan Robert Greene, d. January 22, 2019
Harlan Robert Greene, age 92 of Warroad, passed away January 22, 2019, at the LifeCare Roseau Manor.
Memorial services will be later this spring.
Helgeson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
