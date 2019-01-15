Lisa Molash, January 8, 2019

Services for Lisa M. Molash of Warroad, MN, were held on Monday, January 14, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad, MN. Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Warroad at a later date.

Lisa Passed away on Tuesday, January, 8, 2019, at the age of 47.

Lisa Marie Molash was born September 6, 1971, to Marvin and Mary (Rindy) Shaugabay in Baudette, MN. She grew up in Warroad, MN, and graduated from Warroad High School in 1990, before attending college for some time. Lisa met Henry in 1996 and they were married in 2003. Lisa worked various jobs throughout her life including Marvin Windows and Doors, the Warroad American Legion, Seven Clans Casino and for her cousin, Son, at Video Box before becoming a stay at home mom. Lisa loved attending her son’s hockey and UND football games and also her daughter’s school events; she did everything possible not to miss. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, her contagious laugh and great sense of humor brought joy to many people.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Henry Molash; children, Adam (Jessica) Shaugabay of Grand Forks, ND, and Amanda Molash of Warroad, MN; her parents; brother, Eric (Suzi) Shaugabay of Warroad, MN; niece, Jori; nephews, Gage and Anders; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents; and her brother, Robert Munnell.