Harold Peterson, d. January 13, 2019

A funeral service for Harold Peterson of Angle Inlet, MN, will be held on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Good Shepherd Cemetery, Angle Inlet, MN.

Harold Peterson, Angle Inlet, MN, passed away on January 13, 2019, in Larimore, ND, at the age of 95. He was born November 27, 1923, at Ross, MN, to Harold and Anna (Solem) Peterson. He spent his early years farming in Ross, and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. After returning home, he moved to the Northwest Angle to log. While there, he met and married Irene Carlson Engdahl on October 5, 1957. They founded Peterson’s Camp where they entertained many fishermen and deer hunters and raised five children. Harold retired from the resort business in the early ’80s, but continued to work in various logging and heavy equipment operation jobs. He also worked for Tower Systems, Inc. for several years during which time he traveled to Africa and many areas of the United States. In his later years, he enjoyed living at the Northwest Angle and doing odd jobs for people in the community. He made many memories with his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Joan Peterson; sons, Roger Peterson and Kirk (Coleen) Peterson; and daughter, Vicki (Tom) Berner; several grandchildren; and sister, Ethel Wellen.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; sons, Doug and Brian; daughter-in-law, Janine; granddaughter, Laura; his parents; two brothers; and six sisters.