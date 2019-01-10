Rose Urtel, d. January 7, 2019

Funeral services for Rose Urtel of Warroad, MN, will be held on Monday, January 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Warroad. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 13, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Warroad Senior Living Center Chapel in Warroad with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Warroad at a later date.

Rose Margaret Urtel died early Monday morning, January 7, 2019, at the age of 94. She and her twin sister, Ruth, were born April 22, 1924, in Warroad to Samuel and Elsie Sutliff. Rose was the oldest of the Sutliff’s eleven children. She and her sister went to school and graduated from Warroad High School in 1942. After high school, she went to teachers training for one year, went on to teach in a one room school house and taught children in grades K-8.

On June 1, 1946, she married Clearance Urtel and they purchased a farm and had three kids together. After her husband’s death in 1970, she began working at Marvin Windows in the glassing department where she worked for about 20 years.

Rose traveled to Japan, San Francisco and Hawaii with 4-H groups in the late 1970s. She also traveled though Europe and all over the United States. Rose kept busy in her retirement with travel and volunteering at the Warroad Community Center for over ten years. In 2011, she won an award for most valuable volunteer at the age of 87. She helped put together quilts with ladies from the Zion Lutheran Church for people in need. Rose loved quilting, sewing, puzzles, crosswords, playing games and spending time with her large family.

Rose is survived by her daughter-in-law, Marion; daughters, Marie Tosteson and Mae (Neal) Johnson; sisters, Elsie, Phyllis, Eva, Virginia, Rita and Shirley; and brother, Allen. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and their families, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Elsie; husband, Clearance; son, Edward; sisters, Ruth and Betty; brother, Samuel; and nieces, nephews and cousins.