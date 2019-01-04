Linda Moyer, d. December 27, 2018

Linda Katherine Moyer departed us on Thursday December 27, 2018, surrounded by the love of her family. Born August 21, 1949, she cherished all rolls in her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt as well as being a dear friend to so many. She enjoyed sharing gifts of her beloved talents from sewing and crafting to gardening and cooking with everyone.

She is reunited with her father, Henry Lane; sister, Nancy; Johnson; and granddaughter Jacqueline VanLith.

She is looking over her mother, Elvira Lindgren; husband, Gary Moyer; son James Crowley; daughter, Katrina Lee; stepson, Scott Moyer; brothers, sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and more.

A memorial service was held at Union Congregational Church in Warroad, Minnesota, on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with a social hour starting at 1:00.