Max Calvin Marvin, d. December 29, 2018

A Celebration of Life service for Max Marvin will be held on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Warroad High School Gym. Memorials preferred to the Max Marvin Family and will be designated to a charity at a later date.

Max Marvin, age 19, of Warroad, MN, son of David and Kallie Marvin and brother of Layla and Lisa, passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018, in Warroad.

Max Calvin Marvin was born August 4, 1999, at LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau, MN. He graduated from Warroad High School in 2018.

Max spent many years playing hockey and baseball for the Warriors. He was an especially talented hockey player, and planned to continue playing junior hockey next winter, with hopes to eventually play in college.

Max’s true love was the outdoors. He never missed a hunt with Grandpa Jack, and spent his summers with his dad on Lake of the Woods. In the fall of 2017, he bought his very own Ranger boat. All winter long he sat in the boat, in his garage, waiting for the ice to melt. He couldn’t wait to put it in the water and kick off his first summer of guiding in the Northwest Angle. Max was passionate about his fishing business and everyone who stepped into his boat was a lifelong buddy of his.

Max was a best friend to everyone and touched the lives of all those who knew him with his sense of humor and contagious smile. All of his family, teammates and fishing buddies will sure miss all of his great stories and the way he made every practice, game and fishing adventure memorable