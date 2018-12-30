Max Calvin Marvin, d. December 29, 2018
A Celebration of Life service for Max Marvin will be held on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Warroad High School Gym. Memorials preferred to the Max Marvin Family and will be designated to a charity at a later date.
Max Marvin, age 19, of Warroad, MN, son of David and Kallie Marvin and brother of Layla and Lisa, passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018, in Warroad.
Max Calvin Marvin was born August 4, 1999, at LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau, MN. He graduated from Warroad High School in 2018.
Max spent many years playing hockey and baseball for the Warriors. He was an especially talented hockey player, and planned to continue playing junior hockey next winter, with hopes to eventually play in college.
Max’s true love was the outdoors. He never missed a hunt with Grandpa Jack, and spent his summers with his dad on Lake of the Woods. In the fall of 2017, he bought his very own Ranger boat. All winter long he sat in the boat, in his garage, waiting for the ice to melt. He couldn’t wait to put it in the water and kick off his first summer of guiding in the Northwest Angle. Max was passionate about his fishing business and everyone who stepped into his boat was a lifelong buddy of his.
Max was a best friend to everyone and touched the lives of all those who knew him with his sense of humor and contagious smile. All of his family, teammates and fishing buddies will sure miss all of his great stories and the way he made every practice, game and fishing adventure memorable
15 Comments
I am so very very sorry and heartbroken for your loss , you and your family are in my prayers, may God comfort you
So sorry for your loss
Kallie, Izzy, and families,
I have no words. My heart breaks for you and my thoughts are with you. I remember Max always with a smile. You will be in my thoughts and prayers as you navigate through your grief. Hugs and love to you all. 💔😢
The loss is so big and our words are so small…..holding you in our hearts and prayers….god speed!
Keeping your family in thought and prayer! So sorry for your loss!
Thinking of all of you, loved his smile.
No real answers are out there for a departure so abrupt from the people who forever will ask why, and how come. Speculators will say many things, but they don’t know either. Cali and Dave, my heart hurts for your loss.
SMSgt. Lanny White
Minnesota Air National Guard
My condolences. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers at this time.
Our sincere condolences , love, prayers and hugs go out to each and every family member during this time!
No words can express how very sorry I am for the tragic loss of your son and brother Max. May You feel the power of prayer holding you as you face these very difficult days. May God keep you close to his heart as you begin the long road of healing your broken hearts.
In prayer,
Teresa Kolstad
Izzy Cali Layla and Lisa so sorry for your loss my thoughts are with you .
I am so sorry for your loss.
To the entire Marvin family, I offer my condolences on behalf of my family. Callie and David I was devastated to hear of the tragic event yesterday. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sincerely, Chris Noah
Fargo, ND.
Understanding this unique pain is something I wish nobody had to do. Please know that there are folks far and wide raising your family up right now.
Our hearts are with you….
Mark, Anita, Willow and Frankie Ann Kalogeropoulos
Sorry for your loss. The family is in our thoughts and prayers .