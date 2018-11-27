NEW PRESIDENTS OF MARVIN WINDOWS AND DOORS, INFINITY WINDOWS AND DOORS APPOINTED

Darrin Peterson to lead Marvin Windows and Doors and Dan Marvin to oversee Infinity Windows and Doors brands

Darrin Peterson, vice president of operations and customer services, will assume the position of president of Marvin Windows and Doors, and Dan Marvin, vice president of business development, will assume the position of president of Infinity Windows and Doors on January 1, 2019. Both will work directly with Paul Marvin, CEO of The Marvin Companies, to support the organization’s current and long-term business strategies.

“For the past three years, I have been honored to serve as president of our window and door brands,” said Paul Marvin. “Last year, I also assumed the responsibilities of CEO of The Marvin Companies, and these dual roles have given me a great working view of the organization. With the strong growth we are currently experiencing, as well as the aggressive annual growth plans of the enterprise, it became clear now is the time to adapt our current leadership structure.”

Peterson has served in a multitude of leadership roles during his nearly 30 years at Marvin. As President of Marvin Windows and Doors, he will be responsible for oversight of the Marvin Windows and Doors and Integrity Windows and Doors brands.

“Darrin’s significant experience at Marvin has not only given him a broad view and deep understanding of all aspects of our business, customers, and industry, but also our values and culture,” said Paul Marvin. “He has a special ability to connect with and lead people.”

Since its earliest days, Dan Marvin has built and led the Infinity Windows and Doors business in a variety of roles. As President of Infinity Windows and Doors, he will oversee the strategic direction of the brand.

“Aside from growing up in and around the business, Dan has 20 years of experience at Marvin, most recently leading the company’s business development and acquisition strategy. His deep expertise in the fenestration market is a notable asset for the Infinity team,” said Paul Marvin. “With Darrin and Dan leading these business units, we are truly putting our strongest foot forward to best serve the growing market and our expanding customer base.”