Everett W. Huggins, d. November 15, 2018

A funeral service for Everett W. Huggins of Hermantown, MN, formerly of Warroad, MN, was held on Saturday, November 24, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad, MN. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment was held at Riverside Cemetery in Warroad, MN. A celebration of life followed the interment at the Lake Town Hall.

Everett passed away on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at the age of 31 due to heart complications.

Everett William Huggins was born in Roseau, MN, on October 7, 1987, to Everett Louis Huggins and Georgianna “Annie” Prelvitz. He grew up in Warroad, MN, and attended school there, graduating in 2006. After graduation, Everett moved to Duluth, MN, and attended classes at Lake Superior College for some time. While in Duluth he worked various jobs and was currently employed at Cirrus Aircraft.

Everett enjoyed many things including snowboarding, hunting, fishing, camping and watching the Twins, Wild and Vikings. Everett’s true loves in life were his children. He loved spending as much time with them as he could and attending church with them on Sunday.

Everett is survived by his children, Easton and Myla Huggins along with their mother, Molly Drewlo; mother, Annie (Tim Hartley) Prelvitz; sister, Brittany (Brent) Cole; nephews, Jack and Beau Cole; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Everett Louis Huggins; all of his grandparents; and his uncle, William “Bill” Prelvitz.