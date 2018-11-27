Beverly “Betty” Martin, d. November 15, 2018

Beverly Ann Martin (Betty), age 81, passed away on November 15, 2018, at Samaritan Bethany in Rochester, MN.

Betty grew up and graduated in Bloomer, WI. She married Melvin Martin on October 12, 1955; making their home in Illinois and starting their family, eventually moving to Colorado. Together they had Melody, William (Bill), Ron, Terry and Darla. They divorced and Betty later married Darrel Calkins on August 5, 1966. They had two children, Sheila and Daryl, while living in Oregon, where she was a housewife and homemaker. In 1979, they moved to a farm outside Baudette, MN. She started working as a housekeeper and eventually started working at Marvin Windows.

Betty and Darrel divorced, and she met Melvin again after the birth of their first grandchild. They realized they still loved each other and remarried June 21, 1990, making their home in Warroad. She had a spunky personality, a great sense of humor and a love for adventure. She never backed down from a dare and accepted everyone for who they were. She also enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, board and card games, puzzles, Sudoku and number fill ins. Pretty much ANY GAME. She then retired from Marvin Windows in 1996. Betty was also famous for her pickle relish, zucchini bread and anything rhubarb. She also shared and mailed her wonderful homemade Christmas candy to everyone she loved.

Betty is survived by husband, Melvin; daughter, Melody (Butch); son, Ron (Norma); daughter, Darla (Paul); daughter, Sheila; daughter, Daryl (Peter); sister, Judy; brother, Larry; sister, Joann ; 16 grandkids and their spouses; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe, Irene and Agnes; nine brothers and sisters; and sons, Terry and William (Bill).

A church service will be at 11:00 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow at the First Baptist Church in Roseau on December 1, 2018. Those who wish to attend are welcome.