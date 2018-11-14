Mark S. Otto, d. November 10, 2018

Mark Shannon Otto passed away at his home near Warroad, MN, on November 10, 2018, at the age of 42.

Mark was born on May 7, 1976, in Roseau, MN, to Loretta J. (Kimble) and Dale H. Otto. He grew up in Warroad and attended Warroad High School. He worked on the family farm south of

Warroad with his father, Dale. He always enjoyed his time spent on the farm, riding his 4-wheeler, fishing, hunting and visiting with his many neighborhood friends. He had a special gift for remembering the names of all the people he met. Mark found great enjoyment out of giving toys and gifts to his nieces and nephews. Blessed be his memory.

He is survived by his mother, Loretta Kimble of Warroad; siblings, Reuben (Jill) Brown of Chancellor, SD, Darren (Nellie) Kimble of Bemidji, MN, and Sheldon (Kristen) Otto of Warroad; nieces and nephews, Christina, Nicole, K.C., Trevor, Dawson, Dannette, Grace, Madison, Reese and Allyssa.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dale in 2013; sister, Rozalynn Otto; grandparents, Herman and Marie Otto and Jim and Rose Kimble; uncle, Don Brateng; and aunt, Pat Kimble.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, November 16, 2018, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. A private interment will be held at Falun Cemetery at a later date.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com