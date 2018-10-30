Phillip Nugent, d. October 13, 2018

Mr. Phillip Keith Nugent, age 55, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018, in Rapid City, South Dakota. He previously lived in Warroad and Roseau for 10 years while his sons attended school in Warroad.

He was born in Muskegon, Michigan, on May 13, 1963, to Roger and Joyce (Davis) Nugent.

Phil was a veteran of the United States Navy and served a world tour stationed aboard the USS Coral Sea, starting in San Francisco, CA, and ending in Norfolk, VA. He earned his private pilot’s licens while serving in the Navy and enjoyed many years flying small aircraft.

He had worked as an electrician, carpenter, plumber and he had owned and operated a heating and cooling business.

Phil had an adventurous heart and enjoyed four-wheeling, hunting, go-carting and remote-control vehicles. He also had a passion for working with his hands, especially woodwork.

On May 29, 2007, he married the former Amanda Hansen in Muskegon and she survives him along with children, Christopher Nugent, Ted Nugent, Michael Shereck, Alicia (Brian) Powers and Jesse Harvey; three grandchildren, Zander, Jasper and Brian Jr.; father, Roger Nugent; mother, Joyce (James Renneker) Davis; brothers, Chris Nugent and Paul Nugent; parents-in-law, Melvin “Smiley” and Jolene Hansen; brothers-in-law, Ardyn (Lorie) Hansen and Adam Hansen; nieces, Felicia Schneider, Nicole Hansen, Bethany (John) Reiman, Keagan Hansen-Montgomery; nephew, Andrew Nugent; aunts and uncles, Duane Davis, Mary Jo Davis-Everroad, Denise Davis, Paula Pawnee and Deanna Routley; and many cousins, extended relatives and loving friends.

He was preceded in death by his aunt, Cecilia Davis.

Burial took place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 22, 2018, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Muskegon, Michigan.