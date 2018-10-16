Mary Kay Brunk, d. October 9, 2018

Mary Kay Brunk of Warroad, MN, passed away on October 9, 2018, at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, at the age of 66.

Mary Kay was born on July 9, 1952, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Iva (Pickett) and Kenneth Traxler. She grew up in Ft. Morgan, Colorado, and graduated in 1970.

She worked at a sugar factory in Ft. Morgan, CO, the 7 Clans Casino in Warroad and at Amico (Johnson Oil). She enjoyed movies, singing, dancing, crafts, shopping, baking/cooking and spending time with her family. She was good at computer games, Pop-It, Word Womp and Bingo. Her favorite soap opera was Days of Our Lives. She loved chocolate and listening to Elvis. She also started her website, www.kraftynook.com.

She is survived by her partner, Gene Knutson of Warroad; mother, Iva Traxler; children, Robert (Dora) Brunk, Regina Johanson, Shannon Brunk and Christy Brunk; grandchildren, Jessica, Tyler, Jerrica, Jared, Devin, Colby, Desi, Jayden and Derrik; great-grandchildren, Jennessa and Hunter; and siblings, Bryan (Vicky) Traxler, David (Patricia) Traxler and Susan (Gilford) Priemel; and many other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth; brother, Terry Traxler; grandkids, Michael, Trevor and Tanner; and grandparents, John and Mable Pickett and Ronald and Ellen Traxler.

A memorial prayer service was held on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. with a visitation starting at 4:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad. A second service will follow in Ft. Morgan, Colorado.

