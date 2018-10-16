Edward Streiff, d. October 11, 2018

Funeral services for Edward Streiff of Warroad were held on Monday, October 15, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Warroad. Visitation was from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Interment was at America Cemetery in Warroad.

Edward Streiff passed away on October 11, 2018, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, after a brief illness.

Edward Jacob Streiff was born on April 19, 1935, to Baltzie and Ida (Brandli) Streiff in a log cabin on the family farm south of Warroad. He grew up in Warroad. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He and Helen Kveum were united in marriage on March 7, 1955. Ed deployed to Germany that spring, where he served for the next 2 1/2 years in the German occupation.

After returning to Minnesota, he and his family moved to the Iron Range where they lived for the next fifteen years before moving to Roseau. Ed and Helen had three children: Rosalie, Loralie and Kenneth. Ed was self-employed for many years in his plumbing and heating business. He later drove truck for Marvin Windows for fifteen years before he retired.

Edward is survived by his children, Rosalie (Rick) Isham, Loralie (Lyle) Starren, all of Roseau, and Kenneth of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Lani Kruta, Christina Isham, Amanda (Dale) Allard, Anthony Streiff and Mary Streiff; great-grandchildren, Shelby, Olivia, Kaiden, Hannah, Isaac and Robb; siblings, Floyd (Jerry) Streiff, Isabelle (Albin) Fish and Linda Laznicka; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives; and special friend, Eva Pearson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; his parents; sisters, Barbara Meek, Alice Otto, Margaret Carbajal, Edna Unruh, Lily Stoskopf, Minnie Schmaus and Mary Streiff; and brother, Andy Streiff.