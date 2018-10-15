Absentee Voting Now Underway

The Roseau County Auditor’s Office has absentee ballots available for the November 6, 2018, General Election and encourages voters to apply early. Roseau

County residents may vote by absentee ballot if they are unable to vote in person on November 6, 2018. The status of your absentee ballot can be checked at www.mnvotes.org.

The following voting options are available:

Vote in person at the County Auditor’s Office in the Roseau County Courthouse

• The courthouse is open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with extended hours on Saturday, November 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on Monday, November 5, until 5:00 p.m.

To request a ballot by mail

• Complete an Absentee Ballot Application

*Call: 218.463.1282

*Email: Elections@co.roseau.mn.us

*Online: Apply online at www.co.roseau.mn.us

*Download: Absentee Ballot Applications can be printed from www.co.roseau.mn.us and returned to the Roseau County Auditor’s Office

• Ballot will be mailed upon receipt of the completed application.

• Ballot must be returned to the Roseau County Auditor’s Office in person by 3:00 p.m. on November 6, 2018, or delivered to the Roseau County Auditor’s Office via U.S. mail or package delivery service by 8:00 p.m. on November 6, 2018.

To request a ballot through Agent Delivery

If you are hospitalized or unable to go to the polling place due to health related reasons or a disability, please contact the Roseau County Auditor’s Office.

Questions regarding absentee voting should be directed to the Roseau County Auditor’s Office at 218.463.1282.

Mail-In Ballot Precincts

Mail ballots for the General Election were mailed out on October 1, 2018, to all residents who are registered in the mail-ballot precincts of Barnett, Barto, Beaver, Cedarbend, Deer, Dieter, Enstrom, Falun, Golden Valley, Huss, Lind, Moose, Nereson, Pohlitz, Polonia, Reine, Poplar Grove, Skagen, Soler, Spruce, Stafford, Unorganized Townships, City of Roosevelt and City of Strathcona. These ballots are nonforwardable.

If you are a resident of one of these precincts and did not receive a ballot in the mail, please contact the Roseau County Auditor’s office at 218.463.1282 or elections@co.roseau.mn.us.

If you need assistance with voting, an AutoMARK ballotmarker will be available at the auditor’s office. If you choose to use this option, please bring your ballot materials with you.

Your ballot must be returned to the Roseau County Auditor’s office by mail or in person by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 6, 2018. Ballots will be counted by the mail ballot board after the close of election.

To Register to Vote

Visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website: www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote/.

Who can vote in Minnesota

You must be:

*U.S. citizen

*At least 18 years old on Election Day

*A resident of Minnesota for 20 days

*Finished with all parts of any felony sentence

You can vote while under guardianship unless a judge specifically has revoked your right to vote.

You cannot vote if a court has ruled that you are legally incompetent.

Registering to Vote for 17 year olds

To pre-register to vote at 17 years old in Minnesota, you must be at least 18 years old when the next election occurs (special, township, state primary or state general).

Check my registration

You can see if you are registered at your current address by visiting https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/VoterStatus.aspx.