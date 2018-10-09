Calvin Naslund, d. October 3, 2108

Funeral services for Calvin Naslund of Salol were held on Monday, October 8, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church of Salol. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Interment was at the Falun Cemetery.

Calvin Naslund of Salol, MN, passed away on October 3, 2018, at Trinity Health Hospital at the age of 71. Calvin was born on September 17, 1947, in Roseau to Harriet (Dahl) and Melvin Naslund. He grew up on the family farm in rural Salol and attended school in Salol and Roseau.

He and Carol Kittleson were married on July 25, 1970. Calvin and Carol raised three sons, Sheldon, Shon and Shane.

While they lived in Roseau, Cal worked at Polaris Industries for a short time. He also worked for NFO for awhile. Calvin spent his professional life as an insurance agent for Combined Insurance.

He called the communities of Roseau, Lake Park, Sioux Falls and Salol home throughout his lifetime.

Calvin had three passions in life: hunting, fishing and farming. Calvin spent his later years on the family farm in Salol, MN. During this time, he fell in love with Elaine Mellstrom. They were married on March 30, 2002. Calvin and Elaine have enjoyed spending winters in Florida and summers in Salol for the last few years.

Calvin Naslund will be missed by many, but the memories of his sense of humor, passion for life and love for family will forever be remembered.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Naslund; sons, Sheldon (Natalie), Shon (Melissa) and Shane (Rebecca); stepchildren, Terri (Scott) Snyder and Chris Mellstrom; grandchildren, Jason (Karyn), Kate Lynne, Nathan, Robert, Darian, Brian, Caleb (Ashlyn), Ashley, Warren, Ethan, Luke, Madilyn, Aaron, Katrina, Elyse, Adelynn, Layton and Landon; brother, Miles (Joan); nieces, Angi (Neil) Santl and Kristen (Sean) McKinnon.

He was preceded in death by his parents.