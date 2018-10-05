Richard LaChappelle, d. September 28, 2018

Funeral services for Richard LaChappelle of Warroad, MN, will be held on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodland Bible Church in Warroad. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad. Interment will be at the Fairview Cemetery.

Richard passed away Friday, September, 28, 2018, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. In spite of our hopes and prayers, regardless of good reports, pulse and breathing stopped as a nurse helped him from a chair into bed. Cardiac arrest! Medication and chest compressions couldn’t start it again.

Rich was born August 11, 1964, to Catherine (Knauf) LaChappelle and Ralph LaChappelle as a surprise, weighing 3 lbs. 8 oz. He graduated from Warroad High School as salutatorian in 1982 and from Jamestown College (now University) in 1986 with a major in Mathematics, minor in Computer Science and a high school teaching certificate. Bill Marvin remarked that “teaching was next best to working at Marvin Windows and Doors.” He worked as a teaching assistant at Heritage Christian School while his brother taught there, returning to work in Traps in 1993 and Special Calculations in 1997 until Parkinson’s took over in 2003. He bravely went through Deep Brain Surgery to control muscles, attacking it aggressively without much complaint except wondering how he would get through therapy every day for six weeks. In his early teen years he also fought Kyphosis which led to a back brace. Again, no complaints.

Richard enjoyed motorcycling, hunting, helping Dad fish, farm and garden until Ralph passed in 2006, playing with Callie the cat and our dogs, Kayto and Rocky. There were a few vacation trips to the Black Hills, Badlands, Glacier and Yellowstone parks and Duluth in a motorhome.

A highlight of his “grown up days” was being a founding member of the Warroad Lost River Sportsmen Complex (WLRSC), helping build the range and he enjoyed target and trap shooting.

Another highlight was helping with the sound system at Woodland Bible Church. At home he built an ultimate stereo system. It gave you the feeling of a symphony hall with classics, or oldies rock and roll. He also built a high tech computer system to edit music on.

Of course, his wedding to Asuncion (Sandoval) of Cebu City, Philippines December 21, 2012, in Roseau. I don’t think he could have been happier. They shared almost six years with “Siony” becoming a U.S. citizen in 2017.

Survivors include his wife, Asuncion (Siony); her sons, Darell and Shaun Rae, and daughter, Ann; mother, Catherine; brother, Bob; aunts, Kathryn Klein of Sydney, NE, and JoAnn (Ray) Vistad of Roseau; uncle, Dave LaChappelle of Twin Valley; and several cousins.

Rich was preceded in death by his father, Ralph; grandparents, John and Winifred Knauf and Elize and Joe LaChappelle; aunts, Leone LaChappelle, Miriam F. Knauf (Chicago, IL), Karolynn Rideout (Oceanside, CA) and Mary Lou Harms (Rockford, IL); and uncles, Bob and Don Knauf of California, Art, John, Gene, Jim, Joe, Rene and Steve LaChappelle.