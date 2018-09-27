Rebecca “Becky” Smith, d. August 21, 2018

Rebecca “Becky” Rae Smith, age 61, passed away on August 21, 2018, at the University of Minnesota Hospital with her nephew, Bryan Christianson, by her side.

Becky was born on March 15, 1957, in Fergus Falls, MN, to Larry A. and Shirley L. (Meis) Smith. She was raised in Elbow Lake, MN, and graduated from high school in 1975. In 1976, Becky graduated as an LPN from Fergus Falls Community College.

During her career, she worked at the Fergus Falls Hospital, Villa Maria Nursing Home in Moorhead and Dakota Hospital in Fargo, ND. She married Dan Cigelske in 1988 and they settled in Warroad, MN. Becky was a teacher’s aide at the Warroad Elementary School. She relocated to Alexandria, MN, developed kidney disease and had a successful kidney transplant in June of 2004.

From 2006 to present, Becky resided in several adult group homes in Alexandria. Becky worked at the Alexandria Opportunities Center. Her family extends special heartfelt thanks to PCS, Douglas County Social Services and her H.J. Jensen House staff and friends, especially Fay Beman.

Becky loved having her family and friends visit her and going out for dinner and coffee. She loved talking to her sisters on the phone. Becky was a former cheerleader and enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings and the Lynx. She had a warm affection for animals, especially her two dogs. Becky enjoyed life and would always come up with a smile or a good laugh, despite all she had been through. One of Becky’s favorite things to do was “shopping” and if she could have, she would have gone every single day.

Becky is survived by her sisters, Teresa (Elliot) of Warroad, MN, and Pam (Bill) of Phoenix, AZ; nieces and nephews, Kristen (Matt) Guse, Kari (Chris) Sprenger, Brock (Heidi) Christianson, Bryan (Melissa) Christianson and Tony (Nicole) Ford; 13 great nieces and nephews: Aaron and Rachel Guse, JoyDell, Ruthie and John Sprenger, Jack, Ty and Maren Christianson, Myles and Graham Christianson and Sawyer, Braeden and Ainsley Ford.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Vicky L. Christianson.

Memorial services for Becky will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 12, 2018, at Anderson Funeral Home, Alexandria, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Union Cemetery, Elbow Lake, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to PCS & H.J. Jensen House in honor of Becky.