Julius “Joel” Powell, d. September 21, 2018

Julius “Joel” Dwight Powell, age 74 of Warroad MN, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2018, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 27, 2018, with a prayer service following at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad, MN. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 28, 2018, at Zion Lutheran Church Warroad, with Pastor Mary Gilthvedt officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are made by Helgeson Funeral Home.

Julius Dwight Powell was born in Maddock ND, to Frank Powell and Aurelia (Marthe) Powell, on October 9, 1943. He moved to Warroad in 1971, married Joan Lesley Olson on May 4, 1974, and together they had three children. He was a hard worker and worked for Cole Logging in the winter and was a fishing guide in the summers before he went to work for Marvin Window and Doors in 1976, with his retirement in 2009. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, and U.S. Army Reserves. Joel was an active member of the Warroad American Legion; enjoyed trapshooting, hunting and fishing; was an incredible woodworker; took great pride in his yard and garden; and loved being with his family.

Joel is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Joan; sons, Darin (Kim) and Jared (Keri); daughter, Kyrsten (Philip) Zimpel; brothers, Darwin and Doug (Renee); and nine incredible grandchildren: Meadow, Preston, Lincoln, Griffin, Xander, Hudson, Sawyer, Ihly and Gabriel.

Joel is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Aurelia; brother, Roger Powell; and sister-in-law, Sharon Powell.

Pallbearers are his grandchildren; honorary pallbearers include all family and friends.

The family of Joel wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and staff at LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau, Altru Cancer Center in Grand Forks, along with Altru Hospital.