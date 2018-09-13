Virgil Eichenberger, d. September 11, 2018

Virgil H. Eichenberger, age 69, of Elma, IA, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Washington, IA, with Father Brian Dellaert celebrating Mass. Burial will be in Union Cemetery at Alta Vista, IA, with military rites provided by the Elma American Legion Post #597. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 14, 2018, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma, IA, and will continue one hour at the church prior to Mass.

Virgil Herman Eichenberger was born on November 3, 1948, to Raymond and Agnes (Galing) Eichenberger in Elma, IA. Virgil attended and graduated from St. Mary’s School in North Washington in 1967. He entered the U.S. Army and was in the Vietnam Conflict.

After he received his honorable discharge, he returned home and was united in marriage to Alice Lechtenberg on January 16, 1971, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Hampton, IA. The couple made their home near Alta Vista where he farmed until 1988. They then moved to Warroad, MN, where Virgil was employed by Marvin Windows. In 1991, he moved to Elma, IA, where he was employed as a diesel mechanic until he retired.

Virgil enjoyed touring the countryside looking at crops and visiting with family and friends. He also enjoyed fixing cars, lawn mowers and anything mechanical and spending time with his cats. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Washington, Alta Vista VFW and the Elma American Legion.

Virgil is survived by his children, Amy (Troy) Kupser of Monticello, MN, Jeanne Johnson of Warren, MN, Jason (Nicol) Eichenberger of Warroad, MN, Kim Eichenberger of Grand Forks, ND, and Jeremy Eichenberger of Warroad, MN; grandchildren, Jessica, Brianna, Ashley, Rudy, Anthony, Grace, Pauline Axel and Beckett; brother, Bernard (Eileen) Eichenberger of Alta Vista; sister, Bernice (Rich) Toepfer of Charles City, IA; and several nieces and nephews.

Virgil is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Agnes Eichenberger.

