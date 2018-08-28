Roseau County General Election Candidates

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. This year, Minnesotans will be electing a governor, secretary of state, state auditor, attorney general and two U.S. senators. In addition, each district will be electing a U.S. representative and a state representative.

Locally, in Roseau County, there are multiple seats up for election from school boards to county commissioners. The complete list of Roseau County candidate filings can be found in this week’s issue of the Pioneer – online now and on newsstands Wednesday afternoon!

