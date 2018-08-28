Lillian Riggs, d. August 23, 2018

A funeral service for Lillian Riggs of Warroad, MN, will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at the Warroad Senior Living Center Chapel in Warroad, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Warroad Senior Living Center. A funeral service will also be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Elim Lutheran Brethren Church in Clearbrook, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Elim Lutheran Brethren Church in Clearbrook.

Lillian was born to Charles and Margaret (Stotts) Bechard on May 31, 1945, in Murdo, SD. In 1950, the family moved to the Gonvick farm where they settled. She earned her diploma from Gonvick Public School in 1963. She married Malcolm Anderson on January 24, 1964. They lived on Malcolm’s farm at Clearbrook, MN. They owned and operated a café in Clearbrook for a short time where she gained her cooking and baking skills. When Malcolm’s health declined, they moved west of Clearbrook, where Malcolm did mechanic work and Lillian started as a nurse’s aide at the Good Samaritan Center. She worked there for 20+ years.

On April 4, 2001, she married Harlan Riggs. They lived together at Clearbrook until July 2, 2001, when she suffered a brain aneurysm and then moved to an assisted living center in Bemidji, Bagley and then settled in Warroad.

Lillian was a loving and gracious wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her heart was full of caring, compassion and God. She was a member and very active in the Elim Church as Sunday school teacher, Ladies Aide, cleaner and sexton for many years. She was a Girl Scout leader in the Clearbrook area, a foster parent and godmother to many. Lillian loved sewing, making picture books for family and friends, baking for the bachelors in the area, making donuts, working jigsaw and word search puzzles. She was always helping people that needed a extra hand with anything. She will be missed greatly by family and all friends.

Lillian passed away on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at the age of 73.

Lillian is survived by her siblings, Shirley of Superior, WI, Charlotte of Fertile, MN, and Keith (Glow) of Brainerd, MN; brother-in-law, Johnnie of Superior, WI; children, Becky of Bemidji, MN, Rachel of Warroad, MN, Russell of Palmdale, CA, and Ross of Pembina, ND; grandchildren, Kayla (Joe) of Clearbrook, MN, Levi of Anchorage, AK, Ethan of Anchorage, AK, Hannah of Bemidji, MN, Elijah of Bemidji, MN, Elizabeth (Andrew) of Greenbush, MN, Brian JR of Greenbush, MN, Alexander of Jacksonville, NC, and Catherine of Warroad, MN; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Athena, Wesley, Brian III and Layla; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-laws; husbands; infant son; siblings, Florence, Sarah and Jim; niece, Tammy; sisters-in-law, Faye and Lois; and brothers-in-law, Leonard, Ike, Kenneth, Erling, Gene and Kenny.

