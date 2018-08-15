Marria “Mary” Braaten, d. August 12, 2018

Marria “Mary” Braaten (Puchalsky) passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 12, 2018, at the Ranier Roost.

She was born October 11, 1921, in Sundown, Manitoba, later moving to Fort Frances, Ontario, with her parents. She attended school in Fort Frances until eighth grade, when her help was needed in her parent’s bakery. She worked there until her family moved to Vancouver, BC, where Mary had a job during World War II in the shipyards. In 1946, she returned to Fort Frances and married Adolph Braaten. They lived in Papermakers Colony, where they raised their family, including nieces and nephews.

Mary’s interests included being an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Ladies Aide. She was an election judge for more than 50 years, since her naturalization as a U.S. citizen in 1948. She enjoyed her jobs as a housekeeper and did ironing for many, making lasting friendships with those families.

Mary’s life was one of service to her Lord, family, friends, neighbors and those who needed a helping hand. She shared her garden produce, flowers, blueberries she picked and handmade quilts. Perogies, cabbage rolls and lefse were some of her specialties she enjoyed sharing. There was always room for one more at her table. In later years, as a senior volunteer, many were blessed with angel food cake and a visit from Mary.

After Adolph’s retirement, they traveled to see their family. They enjoyed ice fishing on Lake of the Woods and summer fishing at their cabin on Red Lake, making good friends along the way.

At age 80 and again at 84, Mary traveled to Norway alone, and then with her daughter Doris to visit Adolph’s family. One of her favorite places to go was Sundown, Manitoba, to see her Ukrainian family.

Challenges in her life strengthened her faith. A move to Hampton Court in 2011 from the home she shared with Adolph for over 50 years, and then to the Ranier Roost in 2013, until her time of death. Mary shared her steadfast faith and friendship with those she met.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Adolph; an infant son; her parents; a brother; a nephew; and a niece.

Mary is survived by her children, Doris (Clay Porter), Allan (Susie) Braaten, John (Linda) Braaten and Lorraine “Tuddie” (Rod Estling); a sister; and a brother. Also surviving are Mary’s 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Peace be to her memory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1324 9th Street, International Falls, MN, 56649 or the Borderland Humane Society, 1990 Valley Pine Circle, International Falls, MN 56649.

Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.