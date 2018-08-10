Abnormally Dry Conditions Lead to Elevated Fire Danger

Northwestern Minnesota is abnormally dry, having received only about four inches of rain in the last two months; several inches less than normal. Until widespread significant rain is received, and there is none in the forecast, fire danger will continue to climb. Record high fire danger indexes could develop if this pattern continues.

There are two things the public should be aware of. The first concern is that accidental fires are started easily under these dry conditions from things like equipment breakdowns, a spark from a mower or unattended campfires. People really need to be careful with their outdoor activities and check the weather forecast.

The second concern is that permitted fires may re-ignite days or weeks after they are lit. Any burning that is done needs to be thoroughly inspected multiple times for an extended period of time to be 100% certain that it is out. Smoldering peat, stumps and timber will not self-extinguish under these dry conditions; these need to be put out cold as soon as they are detected.

It is highly likely that fire departments and the DNR will respond to wildfires in September that were lit in August. These hold-over fires tend to quietly smolder – unbeknownst to the landowner – and then roar back to life on dry windy days. These wildfires very often result in property damage and expensive fire suppression bills for the responsible person.

The local fire departments and DNR encourage people to delay burning until conditions improve. Burning restrictions will start increasing soon if the conditions continue to worsen.

Check out the DNR website for more information: www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/index.html.