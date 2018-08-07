Charles “Chuck” Jewell, d. July 14, 2018

Charles “Chuck” William Jewell, age 81 of Keystone Heights, Florida, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018, following an extended illness. He was born November 17, 1936, in Roseau, Minnesota to William H. and Edna (Helmstetter) Jewell.

Mr. Jewell attended the University of Minnesota where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Education. After graduation, he entered military service where he later retired from the United States Navy as Lieutenant Commander following 21 years of dedicated service. Mr. Jewell earned his MBA degree from the University of West Florida and while living in Pensacola, had owned a picture frame shop; in 1999 they relocated to Keystone Heights. He worked with H&R Block as an enrolled agent, and taught AARP safe driving courses in Keystone Heights and Penney Farms for nearly 15 years. He loved woodworking and was known for his collection of model railroads.

Mr. Jewell is survived by his wife of 60 years, Arlene (Nelson) Jewell of Keystone Heights; and their three children, Dea (Dave) Miller, Brian (Judy) Jewell and Ellen Fowler. He was also known as “Grandpa” to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Interment will be at the Jacksonville National Cemetery with Military Honors at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, National Headquarters 225 N Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to WoundedWarriorProgram.org.

Online guest book at: www.jonesgallagherfh.com