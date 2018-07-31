Journie Johnson, d. July 22, 2018

Funeral services for Journie I.M. Johnson, infant daughter of Robert “Bo” Johnson and Kaela Nelson of Warroad, MN, will be held on Sunday, August 5, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at Union Congregational Church in Warroad with Pastor Don Fisher officiating.

Journie Ione Marilyn was born on July 21, 2018 in Roseau, MN. She went to her Heavenly Father’s arms on July 22, 2018, while at the NICU in Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND. She was surrounded by loving family. She was here for only a short time, and she was loved and cuddled by her parents and extended family, but God wanted one more angel to watch over us and called her to her heavenly home.

She is survived by her parents, Robert “Bo” Johnson and Kaela Nelson of Warroad; brother, Ethan Peterson of Baudette; grandparents, Richard and Virginia Johnson of Roosevelt and Dorel and Kellie Nelson of Warroad; uncles, Matthew (Emily) Nelson of Warroad, Jim Johnson of Roosevelt and Wyatt Johnson of Thief River Falls; aunt, Debbie Boppre of Mayville, ND; great-grandparents, Russell and Marilyn Nelson of Climax, MN; great-grandma, Ione Carlson of Roosevelt; and many great-aunts and great-uncles, cousins and extended family.

She is preceded in death by her great-uncle, Andy Carlson; great-grandpas, Bennie Carlson and Robert Johnson; great-grandma, Jacquline Carlson; and great-grandparents, Donald Larson and Darlene Larson.