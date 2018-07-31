Celebrating T.J. Oshie and the Stanley Cup
People will surely remember for generations that on a warm sunny day in July 2018, T.J. Oshie became the first Warroad Warrior to return to town with the Stanley Cup.
Be sure to pick up a copy of this week’s commemorative issue of the Warroad Pioneer celebrating T.J.
Posted in Top Stories
Related Posts
New DWI Law – Little Alan’s Law – Goes into Effect August 1
August 1, 2018 | No Comments »
Yellow Rose Day to be held Saturday, August 11
July 31, 2018 | No Comments »
T.J. Oshie Brings the Stanley Cup to Warroad
July 24, 2018 | 1 Comment »
Warroad to Host State Babe Ruth Tournament
July 23, 2018 | No Comments »