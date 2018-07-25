Donald Berry, d. July 15, 2018

Donald Henry Berry was born November 23, 1924, in a log cabin in Hiwood Township. This is now part of Beltrami Island State Forest. His parents were Verner and Dora (Stoltz) Berry. His siblings were Russell, Charles, Mary, Jean and Fred. The family moved into Cedarbend Township in 1929. Don attended rural school through eighth grade. He graduated from Warroad High School in 1943. He joined the U.S. Navy in January 1944 and served in the Pacific during World War II.

Donald and Evelyn Brandli were married January 1, 1949. They raised their three children on a farm south of Warroad where he had dairy cows, beef cattle and small grains. In the early years, he had additional jobs cutting pulpwood, fire ranger for the DNR and Marvin Windows. He always considered farming his main occupation and especially liked his dairy cows. In 1969, he received the RRV Honor Dairyman Award. He and Evelyn were named Valley Farmer and Homemaker in 1975. Don found a second job he truly enjoyed as a bus driver from 1968 to 1992.

Throughout his life Don enjoyed sports as a participant and as a loyal fan. He ran track, played hockey and football in high school. After returning from the Navy, he played some hockey with the Lakers (but farming made practice too difficult), was on the early Muskie baseball team and played softball on a rural team. Don could be seen in the arena stands, bleachers in the gym and under the oak tree by first base.

Don shared and instilled his love of nature by taking his family fishing, on rides to Beltrami and on camping trips. Hunting season meant not only the search for birds and deer, but the anticipation, time shared with family and friends and the stories following. He and Evelyn traveled to many places in the U.S. with their camper. They spent 20 summers at Buffalo Bay campground where the grandchildren loved to join them.

Don was member of the Warroad American Legion, Warroad Lions and lifetime member of Union Congregational Church. Family was most important, and he welcomed each new member with love and pride.

Don is survived by his wife of 69 1/2 years, Evelyn; children, Cynthia (William) Poole, Warroad, Colette (Robert) Ellerbusch, Warren, and Clyde (Shirley) Berry, Warroad; grandchildren, Jennifer (Sean) St. Clair – Kaitlyn, Kiara and Kassidy, Brent (Andrea) Poole – Hannah and Lucy, Rachel (Angie) Larson – Molly, Max and Olivia, Brandon (Darcy) Poole – Cullen, Harry, Finley, Moses and Penelope, Ann (Anthony) Kallod – Luke, Nathaniel, Caitlyn and Mekhi, Matthew (Kay) Ellerbusch – Jeremiah, Hattie and Samantha, Mark (Katie) Ellerbusch – Ethan, Braden, Isaac and Norah, David (Sarah) Berry – Victoria and Liam, Jeffrey (Jana) Berry – Ivan and Gavin, Roxanne (Justin) Olson – Arianna and Axel, Madison Schulz and Janah Berry; brother, Fred (Dorothy); and nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Russell Berry, Charles Berry, Mary Warren and Jean Flodine.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at Union Congregational Church in Warroad with Military Honors by the Warroad American Legion. Visitation was on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service at the Warroad Senior Living Center Chapel. Interment was at Riverside Cemetery. Memorials to the Warroad Senior Living Center Benevolent Fund or the Warroad Veterans Memorial.

